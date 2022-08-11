Join us for our live play-by-play coverage of Falcons vs Lions on Friday

Preseason Week 1 is here, with games officially kicking off tonight around the league. The Atlanta Falcons will be up on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, with a tilt against the Detroit Lions. It’s an interesting first test for the new-look Falcons against an opponent that is in a pretty similar situation in terms of roster and competitive timeline—though most seem to be higher on Detroit’s prospects in the 2022 season than Atlanta’s.

As is tradition, we’ll once again be bringing you full live play-by-play coverage of all the preseason games here on The Falcoholic. Why, you might ask? Well, because the folks announcing these games simply don’t have time to learn all about the third and fourth team players who will likely be on the field for the majority of snaps. Adnan Ikic and I, however, do have the time. It also helps that we were both at training camp at various times over the past two weeks, and have a pretty good idea of where the depth chart stands.

Our coverage begins at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, and we’ll take you through the entirety of the game. Yes, even the fourth quarter where we’ll likely get a heavy dose of Feleipe Franks at quarterback. Honestly though, this is the most exciting preseason we’ve had in a long time. Atlanta has a completely reshaped roster (except the offensive and defensive lines, notably), two new quarterbacks at the top, and an exciting group of rookies taking the field for the first time.

Watch the stream below or on YouTube beginning at 5:45 PM ET

You can also listen to all of our video shows in an audio-only podcast format, available on all your favorite podcast platforms or by using the player below.

If you’re interested in supporting the show, check out our Patreon page to unlock access to exclusive perks including Patron Q&A sessions, Discord perks, live shout-outs and more!

Be sure to check out the new community Discord server here! Come chat with your fellow Falcons fans about the show, the team, the NFL draft, and more.

You can watch the show here on The Falcoholic, but we recommend watching on YouTube for the best experience—including full 1080p HD video and access to the live Q&A in the chat. You can also access the show using your smart TV or device using the YouTube app for the real big-screen experience!

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have comments, we’d love to hear them. Send them to us on Twitter (@FalcoholicLive), leave them below, or e-mail the show at falcoholiclive@gmail.com.

Thanks for watching!