Falcons WR Bryan Edwards has shoulder injury; not expected to be long-term ailment

In the time of positive news, hype, and excitement that is training camp, the only thing that really puts a damper on the good times is any kind of injury. The Falcons got a bit of a scare in that regard last week, when newly acquired wide receiver Bryan Edwards exited practice with what appeared to be an arm ailment.

We’re going to need to wait a little longer for an update. As our ace Falcons reporter Kevin Knight noted from Terry Fontenot’s remarks this morning, it’s a shoulder injury for Edwards, but there’s no word on whether he’ll join practice today. He wasn’t seen on the field in the early going.

#Falcons Terry Fontenot says WR Bryan Edwards has a shoulder injury, they checked it out. Not sure if he'll be practicing today or not. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) August 1, 2022

Kevin told me that Fontenot didn’t sound overly concerned that this would be a long-term ailment, and the hope will be that this keeps him out of practice for a few days for rest and as a precaution rather than developing into something that causes Edwards to miss a ton of practice time and preseason games. Arthur Smith made that clearer in his remarks today, saying it was a "day-to-day" injury rather than something that will hold Edwards out for a while.

In terms of #Falcons WR Bryan Edwards, Arthur Smith described his shoulder injury as "day-to-day" and not something the team is concerned about long-term. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) August 1, 2022

Edwards, a young and promising receiver the Falcons acquired for a song from the Raiders, figures to slot in as the #2 wide receiver in Atlanta this season. As long as he’s healthy, chances are that he’s going to have a strong season in this re-tooling Falcons offense, so we’ll hope he’s back on the field sooner than later.