Falcons WR Bryan Edwards has shoulder injury; not expected to be long-term ailment

It doesn’t sound significant, but we may not see Edwards for a little while even so.

By Dave Choate and Kevin Knight
/ new
NFL: JUL 30 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the time of positive news, hype, and excitement that is training camp, the only thing that really puts a damper on the good times is any kind of injury. The Falcons got a bit of a scare in that regard last week, when newly acquired wide receiver Bryan Edwards exited practice with what appeared to be an arm ailment.

We’re going to need to wait a little longer for an update. As our ace Falcons reporter Kevin Knight noted from Terry Fontenot’s remarks this morning, it’s a shoulder injury for Edwards, but there’s no word on whether he’ll join practice today. He wasn’t seen on the field in the early going.

Kevin told me that Fontenot didn’t sound overly concerned that this would be a long-term ailment, and the hope will be that this keeps him out of practice for a few days for rest and as a precaution rather than developing into something that causes Edwards to miss a ton of practice time and preseason games. Arthur Smith made that clearer in his remarks today, saying it was a "day-to-day" injury rather than something that will hold Edwards out for a while.

Edwards, a young and promising receiver the Falcons acquired for a song from the Raiders, figures to slot in as the #2 wide receiver in Atlanta this season. As long as he’s healthy, chances are that he’s going to have a strong season in this re-tooling Falcons offense, so we’ll hope he’s back on the field sooner than later.

