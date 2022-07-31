Falcons worked out safeties Adrian Colbert, Will Adams

This flew under the radar—and understandably so, given that training camp is the justified focus of all things Falcons—but Atlanta’s been working out many free agents at cornerback and safety. Despite signing Henry Black last week and working out a pair of young corners, the Falcons took a look at a pair of veteran safeties.

The latest names to add are Will Adams and Adrian Colbert, making it clear the Falcons don’t consider safety a finished group.

Falcons worked out Will Adams and Adrian Colbert this week — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2022

Colbert is probably a familiar name. The 28-year-old safety is an experienced player, having entered the league in 2017 as a 7th round pick for the 49ers and appearing in 39 games over five NFL seasons. In addition to making 22 starts over that span, he’s also been a factor on special teams throughout his career, and would presumably compete with Black and Dean Marlowe for a roster spot if he’s ever signed.

Adams was reportedly invited to rookie minicamp by the Falcons, but wound up landing with the Washington Commanders. He’s looking for a landing spot ahead of the 2022 season now and offers quality length, athleticism, and physicality that the team may deem worth further refinement.

It’s not quite clear when these workouts happened, but it’s likely that they occurred around the same time the Falcons ultimately wound up signing Black. The team has vowed to make moves throughout the summer—especially once the leaguewide cutdowns to a 53 man roster ensure many intriguing players become available—but it still seems noteworthy that most of their reported workouts of late have been focused around players in the secondary.

The Falcons are currently rolling with Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris, Dean Marlowe, Henry Black, Tre Webb, and players like Teez Tabor who dabble at multiple positions. Grant and Hawkins are faring very well early on in camp, but the bottom of the depth chart may well churn in the coming weeks.