Falcons sign S Henry Black, cut TE Brayden Lenius

We're only in the second day of training camp, and the Falcons are already shuffling their roster. Expect a lot of that in August.

Per multiple reports, the team has added safety Henry Black and cut ties with tight end Brayden Lenius.

Black joins a safety group with Jaylinn Hawkins, Richie Grant, Erik Harris, Dean Marlowe and Teez Tabor, among others. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) July 28, 2022

Black came into the league as an undrafted free agent for the Packers in 2020 and played his way into a role, earning elevations from the practice squad and eventually to the active roster as a reserve safety. He authored a couple of big plays, including an interception off of Kyle Murray, but was not re-signed as a restricted free agent following the 2021 season. The Giants signed him in May and he was cut just a few days ago.

In Atlanta, Black will compete for a reserve role in a fairly thin safety group. His production in his limited opportunities suggests Black can at least push Dean Marlowe and Tre Webb for the fourth safety spot.

Lenius, meanwhile, will now hope to land with a new team soon. The CFL standout converted from wide receiver to tight end when he joined Atlanta, but a raft of signings and draft picks at the position pushed him steadily down the depth chart. The towering tight end’s best shot was to snag a practice squad spot and develop, and hopefully he gets that shot elsewhere.

Give Black a warm welcome and wish Lenius well, and we'll see if the new safety can grab a roster spot.