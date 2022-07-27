Falcons sign DT Darrion Daniels

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off the first day of training camp practices today with just 89 players on the roster after the surprise retirement of Eddie Goldman last week. There’s been a lot of speculation about who Atlanta might add to fill the final spot, with signs seemingly pointing to cornerback given the team worked out three players at the position earlier this week. We also gave our own thoughts on who the Falcons should sign heading into training camp.

Instead, the team opted to sign another interior defensive lineman—which makes a lot of sense given it’s the position Goldman played. The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Darrion Daniels on Wednesday afternoon.

OFFICIAL: We have signed Darrion Daniels — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 27, 2022

Daniels is a former UDFA of the San Francisco 49ers out of the 2020 NFL Draft. He didn’t make the final roster in his rookie season, but did stick around on the practice squad and wound up active for four games. Daniels returned to the team in 2021, but wound up on practice squad IR for the season. He was not re-signed for 2022. Daniels played his college football at Oklahoma State and Nebraska.

Daniels has good size for the position at over 6’3, 311, but tested out as a slightly below-average athlete per RAS. He’s got some explosiveness to his game, but is otherwise lacking in speed and agility. He’ll join a fairly crowded room on the interior defensive line, where he figures to compete for a depth and/or practice squad role with veterans like Nick Thurman and Jalen Dalton, and UDFAs Timothy Horne, Derrick Tangelo, and Bryce Rogers.

