Falcons 2022 training camp kicks off today

Veterans report to training camp today, which means the long summer drought of worthwhile Falcons happenings is finally over. Soon enough there’ll be practices, plenty of observations and camp battles to talk about, and preseason games to watch until they become unbearably sloppy and boring. It also means the season is just around the corner.

In the here and now, the focus will be on those first few items. There are a ton of positions up for grabs this summer on this Falcons roster, and a 90 man roster to pare down in relatively short order. Every day is going to count for roster hopefuls and would-be starters alike, and the hope is that the end result is a Falcons team that exceeds our 2022 expectations.

If you’re looking for live updates in the coming days, you should follow the gang directly on Twitter, but I’ve also added a list below which includes tweets from Kevin Knight, Everett Glaze, and Will McFadden, plus national and local reporters who will provide observations from Flowery Branch. There will also be daily (or close to it) Falcoholic Live shows on our YouTube channel and on your podcast platform of choice from the first day of practice through August 3rd.

Heading out to training camp yourself this weekend? Here’s a printable, sorted, and up-to-date roster you can take with you. It’s organized by position group and number, so it’s easy to spot players on the practice field.

Look for writeups and more coverage to come in the hours and days ahead, and enjoy Falcons training camp! We made it.