Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, July 25

The first practices of Atlanta Falcons camp get underway this week, and there are some intriguing positional battles in the works. There are serious question marks along the offensive line which will need to be sussed out during training camp, as well as the Falcons’ longer-term plan at quarterback. We dive into camp and more in today’s Falcoholinks.

Terrell and Pitts to set the tone

A.J. Terrell and Kyle Pitts, two of Atlanta’s young stars, enjoyed some lively competition during minicamp — and it’s a trend that’s expected to continue during this year’s training camp.

Camp battles: Right tackle

The Falcons drafted offensive lineman Kaleb McGary in the first round of the 2019 draft, and while he’s flashed a bit at right tackle, so far he has not proven that he will be the cornerstone on the line that the Falcons envisioned he’d be.

For that reason, the Falcons brought in veteran Germain Ifedi in free agency, and their battle for the spot will be one of the most watched during camp.

Camp battles: Center

The center position is a critical one along the offensive line, and it’s been undecided since the Falcons parted ways with future Hall of Famer Alex Mack. Both Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman were selected in the earlier rounds of their respective drafts to be a solution at center, so who comes away with the starting job?

Deion Jones heading to PUP list

Adding further fuel to the Deion-Jones-is-not-long-for-Atlanta narrative, the team placed the linebacker on the PUP list. Jones is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, so he will not see the field once camp opens.