Falcons weekend trivia: Who holds the single game postseason rushing record?

Do you also daydream about the days when the Falcons will be back in the playoffs? It has been a little while, so I don’t blame you if you do.

If you’re that sort, or you just like remembering better times, let’s talk about a postseason milestone worth remembering on this fine Saturday afternoon. In the team’s 24 playoff games, they’ve had some truly stellar performances from some of the brightest lights ever to occupy Atlanta’s backfield. There’s only one record holder who steamrolled and/or ran past defenders en route to the best single rushing day in team history, however, and that player is the subject of today’s trivia question.

To narrow it down a bit—okay, depressingly, a lot—this effort happened in a win. Who put up the most rushing yards in a single postseason game for the Falcons, and when did it happen?