Recently signed DT Eddie Goldman is retiring from the NFL

For many offseasons, the Atlanta Falcons have been trying to address their defensive line. And for many offseasons they have struggled to do so. In early July, the Falcons made a really good move, in my opinion, by signing veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. Goldman—who is only 28-years old—was set to join a defensive line with Grady Jarrett, instantly creating a fascinating tandem.

That all changes now, as Goldman announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Veteran DT Eddie Goldman, who recently signed with the #Falcons, has informed the team that he's retiring instead, source said. The former #Bears standout, who is 28, played six seasons, plus the opt-out year in 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

No official statement has been given at this time, but after playing six seasons in the league, Goldman is hanging up his cleats. The Falcons are now left with a interior defensive line group which contains Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush, Marlon Davidson, Vincent Taylor and Jalen Dalton, for now. It’s possible a corresponding move will be made to add someone to the group.

Even though Lance Moore lasted longer in the red and black, we still wish Goldman a happy retirement!