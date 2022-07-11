Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, July 11

The summer churns along, we all roast in the heat and humidity like mozzarella sticks in your off-brand air fryer, and the Falcoholinks are here to start your Monday morning.

It’s just a snubbery

A.J. Terrell is widely — and rightly — lauded as one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL, but in a recent ranking by league decision-makers and players, Terrell landed at No. 9. Terrell did not allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game during his second season, yet the disrespect continues.

If you need a palate cleanser after that blatant snub, take a look at our recent profile on the prolific young corner.

So are we the worst, or what?

More bad news on the punditry front, as CBS Sports has earmarked the Atlanta Falcons as having the worst roster in the league. Sure, the Falcons aren’t close to being a good team quite yet — and may be a couple of years off, still — but the worst roster in the league?

Cranking the offense to 11

The Falcons revamped their offense via the draft and free agency, so now it’s up to second-year head coach Arthur Smith to find out how all the pieces fit. What does he need to do to maximize Atlanta’s offense in the upcoming season?

DT Eddie Goldman joins the fold

Yet another former Chicago Bears addition to the Atlanta Falcons roster, as the Birds inked defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. While Goldman is arguably coming off of the worst season of his career, he’s a proven commodity in the center of the defensive line and will be a welcome addition to the team.