Falcons to wear red helmets more than once in 2022

Do you love the Atlanta Falcons’ red helmets? What a silly question, of course you do.

Last week, the Falcons announced that the red helmets would be returning in 2022, to be specific, on October 16 against the San Francisco 49ers. Many fans were excited, including myself, as we haven’t seen the red helmets worn in quite some time. With the NFL announcing last year that teams would be allowed to add a second helmet shell and design to their uniform lineups starting in 2022, it was only natural to anticipate the return of those beautiful lids.

The only real complaint I saw was that the Falcons were only wearing the red helmets for one game in 2022. Well, do we have some news for you. Brett Jewkes, the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of AMB Group, appeared on ‘The Falcoholic Live’ on Wednesday evening and unofficially revealed that we will see the red helmets for at least one more game in 2022.

“I think a lot of people interpreted the debut as the total,” Brett Jewkes said on The Falcoholic Live. “Just remember this: red helmets are like potato chips.” To finish what Jewkes was hinting at, the old saying is “______ is like potato chips, you can’t have just one.”

Now, which game(s) they will also wear those perfect helmets is speculation, at this point. If I had to guess, I would say they will wear them at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, a few weeks later which would make for the best uniform matchup the NFL has seen in a long time. Another possibility is that they could wear them on the road, as the New Orleans Saints will very often wear all white uniforms at home.

Either way, Jewkes stated that we will have more information later on this summer in regards to the uniform schedule, which I’m very much looking forward to. I also highly recommend watching the latest episode of The Falcoholic Live in which Jewkes appeared on, as he offered quite a bit of insight, and you can click here to check it out or watch below.