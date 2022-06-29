The Falcoholic Reacts: How many UDFAs will make the Falcons’ 53-man roster?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

We’re deep in the summer doldrums here at The Falcoholic, which means we’re also digging deep for things to cover around here. Today we’re talking about the crop of undrafted free agents hoping to catch on with the Falcons for the 2022 season.

The team brought in some interesting players who went undrafted, and there are plenty of needs for depth across the roster. There’s Jared Bernhardt, the former quarterback out of Ferris State who was a lacrosse star at Maryland and has transitioned to receiver with the Falcons. There’s Tyler Vrabel — Mike Vrabel’s son and an offensive lineman out of Boston College, who could carve out a spot for himself in Atlanta. And the list goes on.

So we’re curious what y’all think: How many undrafted free agents will make the Falcons’ 53-man roster? Weigh in via our survey below, and check back here at The Falcoholic later in the week for the results.

