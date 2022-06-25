Falcons weekend trivia: Which team has Atlanta tied most frequently?

The Falcons have, in their long and confusing franchise history, had only six games end in ties. Given that seemingly every weird thing that can happen to a football team has happened to Atlanta, you’d expect that number to be higher, but here we are.

Interestingly enough, despite it only happening six times, the Falcons have had multiple games end in ties against the same opponent. Not only that, but it happened in back-to-back seasons, with one ending 10-10 and the next 20-20. That’s a little weirder, which means it’s more like the Falcons we know and love.

As you’d expect, this is an opponent the Falcons have played many times, as they clock in among the five teams Atlanta has faced the most often. Think about this team’s history and you’ll probably run down the list pretty quickly.

Who is the opponent? Bonus points if you somehow know when those two games happened.