The Falcoholic Reacts: What do you think about the Falcons’ red helmets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

As our own Evan Birchfield revealed here on The Falcoholic, the Falcons will be wearing their red helmets for multiple games in 2022. Falcons executive Brett Jewkes shared that information on a recent episode of Falcoholic Live, and our intrepid uniforms correspondent was all over it.

When Evan wrote about it for the site, he opened the article with this line:

Do you love the Atlanta Falcons’ red helmets? What a silly question, of course you do.

But do you? Maybe you hate them. Maybe you’re pretty meh about them. That’s what we want to know in this week’s Reacts survey. You can take our survey below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TEY0AE/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.