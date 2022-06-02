Falcons player profile: WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Now that free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft draft are (mostly) behind us, it’s time to take a closer look at the Atlanta Falcons’ roster heading in to the summer. Outside of a few additions and subtractions here and there in the course of training camp and the preseason, this is the roster Atlanta will be working with during the 2022 season.

We’ll kick things off with a look at the projected starters and players competing for those spots. Next up is wide receiver. The weakest position on offense heading in to the offseason, the Falcons have since completely overhauled the depth chart. Only Olamide Zaccheaus and 2021 sixth-rounder Frank Darby remain from last year’s squad.

Next up is former UDFA and 2022 RFA Olamide Zaccheaus.

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Age: 24 (25 during 2022 season)

Contract: $2.43M RFA tender in 2022, free agent in 2023

Career Production: 38 games played, 10 games started | 54 receptions for 795 yards (14.7 YPR) and 5 TD

2021 Production: 17 games played, 8 games started | 31 receptions for 406 yards (13.1 YPR) and 3 TD | 63.4 overall PFF grade

Previous Teams: UDFA signed by the Atlanta Falcons (2019-present)

RAS: 6.18

A true UDFA success story, Olamide Zaccheaus has made a quality NFL career out of his humble beginning. Zaccheaus made the roster as a rookie, appearing in 10 games and catching a wild 93-yard touchdown from Matt Ryan. He stuck with the team once again in 2020, turning in a solid season as a reserve target.

With the new Arthur Smith/Terry Fontenot regime, it was fair to wonder if Zaccheaus would stick around as well. After all, he didn’t seem to fit the typical size thresholds that Smith prefers. But he did, and wound up with the fourth-highest receiving total on the team behind Kyle Pitts, Russell Gage, and Cordarrelle Patterson in 2021. Obviously the talent around him was extremely poor, but he performed admirably when called upon.

Zaccheaus once again looks to be a favorite for the roster after receiving an RFA tender from the Falcons that will pay him $2.433M in 2022, making him the second-highest paid receiver on the roster behind only Drake London. It’s currently unclear how he’ll be deployed in the offensive gameplan, but his ability to play both outside and in the slot adds to his versatility. Zaccheaus has also played a significant role on special teams in the past, and offers punt and kick return ability.

Projection: Olamide Zaccheaus is once again a favorite for the roster. He’ll compete with Damiere Byrd and Auden Tate for the WR3 job, but figures to be no lower than WR5 on the depth chart when the dust clears due to his experience in the scheme and special teams acumen.