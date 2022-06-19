Who are the roster locks for the 2022 Falcons?

Recently, we took a look at how many starting jobs are up for grabs for the Falcons, and there are a lot of them. The next logical question to ask ahead of training camp might be how many players are truly locked onto the roster next year, regardless of whether they’re winning starting jobs or not.

By my count, about 34 of the 53 roster spots heading into the year are already pretty well accounted for. You may quibble with a few of my choices here—Olamide Zaccheaus in a crowded wide receiver group, Darren Hall in a bustling cornerback depth chart—but I think it’s a pretty conservative list of players who figure to make it regardless of their 2022 roles.

Let’s get into it.

Offense

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Desmond Ridder

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

FB Keith Smith

WR Drake London

WR Bryan Edwards

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

TE Kyle Pitts

TE Anthony Firkser

T Jake Matthews

T Kaleb McGary

T Germain Ifedi

G Jalen Mayfield

G Chris Lindstrom

C Matt Hennessy

C Drew Dalman

Obviously, the Falcons will carry Mariota and Ridder at quarterback. It feels safe to say that Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, Kyle Pitts, and Anthony Firkser will be relied-upon weapons, and that Tyler Allgeier is going to make the roster as a promising rookie back. There are a lot of gaps to be filled in on the depth chart in reserve roles, and maybe you’d be inclined to put Damien Williams on here as well, but the skill positions are relatively set at the top.

The line would seem to be a similar story. I’d expect Ifedi to stick even if he doesn’t win a starting role, and the loser of the Dalman/Hennessy battle should be here as well. There’s probably only one or two actual roster spots up for grabs this summer, but none of the starting jobs aside from Lindstrom and Matthews are settled just yet.

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL Ta’Quon Graham

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

OLB Lorenzo Carter

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

OLB DeAngelo Malone

ILB Rashaan Evans

ILB Mykal Walker

ILB Troy Andersen

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Casey Hayward

CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Darren Hall

S Richie Grant

S Jaylinn Hawkins

S Erik Harris

The defense is a bit more unsettled than the offense, but there are still plenty of safe picks for roster locks. I view Jarrett and Graham as the only true locks on the interior of the defensive line, even if I think Marlon Davidson and Anthony Rush are strong bets. Outside linebacker and inside linebacker are a bit more settled, but I’ve left Deion Jones off because of uncertainty about his injury status and whether the team may move him in a trade, and Nick Kwiatkoski isn’t a lock with Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, and Rashaan Evans all feeling like they’re sewn into the roster.

The secondary chiefly has reserve roles up for grabs. Darren Hall is a draft selection for this regime who had some good moments a year ago and figures to be locked on to the roster, while Erik Harris is a strong bet to make it given that he was a solid enough starter and a veteran presence Dean Pees and company respect. There’s plenty of reserve roles up for grabs across this defense, though, and perhaps a starting role on the defensive line.

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

Obviously, Koo is going nowhere. The punter battle between Dom Maggio and Seth Vernon should be interesting, but it’s not a lock that either one will ultimately win the punter job. Similarly, while Liam McCullough is the only long snapper on the roster today, I can’t say with any confidence that he’ll be the long snapper come Week 1.

Who would you consider to be roster locks for the Falcons before training camp kicks off?