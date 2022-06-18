Falcons weekend trivia: What defensive back has the most career sacks?

I’m digging a little deeper to find questions I haven’t asked in the past few years, which brought me to this one. As we all know, the Falcons don’t exactly have the most illustrious history when it comes to the pass rush, but you do have to go pretty down the career sacks list to find the first defensive back on the leaderboard.

The player in question is 55th, just behind fan favorites like Sean Weatherspoon and Stephen Nicholas, and as you’d expect was known for delivering big hits when he played for the Falcons.

Who is the defensive back in question?