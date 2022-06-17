Falcons release full 2022 training camp schedule

It’s been somewhat quiet recently, as we’ve been in the lightest part of the offseason for news. Still, we have something to get excited about today!

The Falcons announced their open training camp dates, meaning you can finally start planning to be there in person, if you’re interested in attending. There’s quite a few choices this year.

The team announced the open practice dates for 13 practices, with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons’ fans will have an opportunity to see the team in person for the first time on July 29.

Additionally, fans can also attend the first joint practices in Flowery Branch since 2014, as the Falcons host the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 24-25. Fans attending the July 30 practice will have the unique opportunity to hear from head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot, per the team, with appearances from Atlanta Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon, and Falcons cheerleaders. Food trucks and the Falcons official merchandise tent will also be on site.

Here’s the full schedule, per the Falcons:

2022 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates

Friday, July 29 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30am

Saturday, July 30 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30am

Monday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 10am

Tuesday, August 2 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30am

Wednesday, August 3 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30am

Friday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30am

Saturday. August 6 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30am

Monday, August 8 | IBM Performance Field | 10am

Tuesday, August 9 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30am

Wednesday, August 10 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30am

Monday. August 15 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | 6:30pm

Wednesday, August 24 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1pm

Thursday, August 25 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1pm

A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp. Let us know when you’re planning to attend, as members of The Falcoholic staff will be there as well!