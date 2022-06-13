Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, June 13

Links: We got ‘em to kick off your Monday morning.

Predicting our way through 2022

Each week we’ve been rolling out our game-by-game predictions for the Atlanta Falcons, and we’re on to Week 3. The Falcons will head to Seattle to take on the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks. Our gang of writers is optimistic Atlanta will come away with a win against a similarly rebuilding Seattle.

Notes from OTAs

OTAs are underway, and our Kevin Knight has some notes on how things are rolling along. Both quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker Mykal Walker have provided impressive showings so far, and there is a definite competition brewing for the returner spot.

Player profiles

This week we focused on the offensive line — a unit with two cornerstone pieces in Chris Lindstrom and Jake Matthews, and a lot of question marks after that.

Player profile: OT Germain Ifedi

Player profile: OT Kaleb McGary

Player profile: G Chris Lindstrom

Player profile: C Matt Hennessy

Player profile: G Jalen Mayfield

Player profile: OT Jake Matthews

Adding to the trenches

The Falcons have stated that they’re not done yet addressing the trenches — which is good news, considering both lines have been in dire need of playmakers for far too long. So who is still on the market that may fit the bill?