Father’s Day gifts for the Falcons fans in your life

As we brave our way through the boring summer months of the NFL offseason, we give attention to a very special day in the June calendar — one where we honor our fathers. June 19th is Father’s Day.

Many of our fathers are the ones who helped cultivate our appreciation for sports, and who even helped mold us into the Falcons fans we are today.

Giving the fathers in our lives a gift as a token of our gratitude and appreciation for them is often the least we could do. Coming up with ideas for a gift can sometimes be challenging. SB Nation has partnered with Target to bring you some ideas for some Falcons-themed gifts you could possibly get dad for this Sunday. Here’s what they came up with.

A new Falcons hat, possibly to add to a collection, always seems like a solid and safe gift to give. Target is offering a “Moneymaker” hat this Father’s Day season. It’s a stylish addition to any Falcons-related outfit and will be rather practical in the hot summer months we’re experiencing.

Falcons 12’ state map wood sign:

This one may be my favorite in the list of gift options. A wooden state map, which details many of the various cities in the state of Georgia, along with all of the highway systems, with a large Falcons logo plastered in the middle of it. It’s a great decorative piece to a room or man-cave.

Falcons rolling cooler:

Falcons rolling cooler $70 Function should be this cooler’s middle name. With enough space for up to forty-eight 12 oz. cans plus ice, it is perfect for carrying drinks to your next gathering. It features a telescopic handle and smooth rolling inline wheels for easy transportation once it’s full. Store dry goods, utensils or your belongings in the deep zipper storage compartment on the front or two elastic mesh pockets on the sides. Fans will be ready to bring their team spirit and plenty of cold beverages to any event with the Rolling Cooler. $70 at Target

A more expensive and high end gift to give, this rolling cooler is another very practical piece to give dad. It’ll keep the drinks cool at any event or gathering, and is very easy to move around thanks to its wheels. There is enough space to fit forty-eight (48) 12 ounce cans, plus ice. Sticking with the Falcons theme, this is red and black with a Falcons logo in the front. This is the perfect item to a bring to a tailgate.

Falcons Grill Apron:

Falcons apron $49 Features 5 pockets for tools, a rope cord and retractable bottle opener. You’ll rule the backyard at BBQs, or tailgating events with this must have. $49 at Target

A great gift to give if your dad is a grill master at gatherings. A red grill apron with a Falcons logo in the center of it, which is great for any barbecue session. The apron also has five pockets for any tools, a rope chord and a retractable bottle opener. Another great item for tailgates.

Falcons poster:

Falcons end zone poster $21 TRENDS WALL POSTERS use high-resolution artwork and are printed on premium paper which enhances colors with a high-quality look and feel. $21 at Target

And the final gift in Target’s collection — a Falcons poster. This is another decorative piece which features an image of a literal Falcon diving into the end zone for a touchdown, with a group of football players in the background. It’s light, very easy to install and would be a nice addition to a man-cave.