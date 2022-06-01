Falcons signing WR Cameron Batson

Atlanta will be done adding to their 2022 receiving corps when the sun is cold and dead. The Falcons started this offseason with a bare cupboard at the position, so they’re ensuring they’ll go through the summer with as much competition as humanly possible, as they’re reportedly signing former Titan Cameron Batson.

We’ll see if and when the team confirms the addition, but Batson gives Atlanta another versatile, young option who has ties to Arthur Smith. Batson, 26, had been with the Titans since 2018, and is apparently healthy after tearing his ACL.

The former undrafted free agent is not over 6’3”, so we can get that out of the way immediately. Listed at 5’8” and 175 pounds, Batson does have speed in spades and has mixed in as a receiver, runner, and returner during his four years in the NFL, managing 22 receptions for 197 yards, 7 carries for 36 yards, and 16 kick returns for 311 yards. He’ll be competing for a reserve role in Atlanta this summer, pushing for sixth receiver duties with an eye on potentially getting a few snaps lined up in the backfield and handling kick return duties if Avery Williams or Cordarrelle Patterson can’t for any reason. His speed makes him intriguing.

Batson has been a lightly used weapon to this point in his career and would seem to be a roster longshot, but his ability to play a few different roles and his connection to Smith from their shared 2019 and 2020 seasons in Tennessee give him a shot. He’ll likely need to push past guys like Geronimo Allison and Austin Trammell, who are currently hoping to land roles at the back of the wide receiver depth chart. If nothing else, a good summer should put Batson in the mix for a practice squad spot.

Give a warm welcome to Batson!