Falcons unveil new red helmet for 2022 season

Last year, the NFL announced that teams would be allowed to add a second helmet shell and design to their uniform lineups starting in 2022. With that bit of news, there was rampant speculation that the Falcons might be bringing back the red helmets they wore throughout the 1960, 1970s, and 1980s.

Brett Jewkes, the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of AMB Group, made it clear last year that he was a fan of the red helmets and expected them to return if the NFL dropped their one-shell rule. With teams now able to do just that and 15 teams reportedly doing so, plus a tease in Atlanta’s schedule release video, it was fair to wonder if we might see them in 2022.

Lo and behold, here we are. The Falcons have announced that they are bringing back the red helmets and will be wearing them on October, 16 2022 when they host the San Francisco 49ers.

Many fans have been clamoring for this outcome, none more so than myself, so there’s going to be a lot of celebrating today. It doesn’t get more classic than the red helmet given that it’s what the Falcons wore for nearly three decades.

Are you excited for the return of the red helmets?