Falcons fans give 2022 NFL Draft class high marks

The three days of the NFL Draft are always a roller coaster for fans, and 2022 was no exception. There was a major split over whether the Falcons were justified in picking a wide receiver at No. 8 when they took Drake London, an argument mitigated by the insane run on receivers in the first two rounds. There were arguments over Troy Andersen over Nakobe Dean, the lack of Georgia players, the Georgia players ultimately selected, and so forth. We like to argue.

When the dust settled, though, there was a sense in the fanbase and in the draft analyst community that the class was a good one. A week later, the SB Nation Reacts survey is revealing that Falcons fans by and large believe this group was a winning one, with 50% giving it an A, 42% a B, and 8% a C. There were, incredibly, no fans disappointed enough to give the class a D or F, which might be unprecedented.

In part, this might be because this class has something for everyone. If you were concerned about receiver, the team might’ve gotten the best one in the class in Drake London, and at the very least he’s a strong fit for this offense. They focused on improving the pass rush by double dipping with Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone, which made me happy. They snagged a pair of Georgia players, something the old front office got endless grief from Dawgs fans for. And they made the Relative Athletic Score enthusiast crowd happy by getting a bunch of athletes, none more preposterous than Troy Andersen.

We won’t know how this class will actually turn out for years—a friendly reminder is in order for the 2021 class, as well—but it’s hard not be optimistic about players like Drake London and Arnold Ebiketie panning out. Let’s hope these grades and this enthusiasm prove to be warranted.

