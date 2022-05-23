Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, May 23

With rookie minicamp now behind us, we got a solid look at Atlanta’s batch of new players. Training camp is a little more than two months away, so the offseason program is slowly ramping up. Player profiles and more in Monday’s Falcoholinks.

Player profiles

With free-agent additions and their selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons have virtually transformed their roster. So who are some of the new Birds to hit the field this year? Our Kevin Knight has been doing yeoman’s work with his Player Profiles series, so give ‘em a look:

Schedule released

In an event that the NFL is suddenly treating like an awards show, the Falcons’ 2022 slate has been revealed. Atlanta kicks its season off at home against the Saints, meaning Hate Week comes a little earlier this year.

Joint practices on the agenda

A year after the Falcons joined the Dolphins for joint offseason practices, they’ve decided to do the same to prepare for this upcoming season. Atlanta will host the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, ahead of their scheduled preseason tilt.

Post-draft roster reviews

So how is the 2022 iteration of the Atlanta Falcons looking after the NFL Draft? The Falcons have revamped their offensive unit in the wake of the Matt Ryan trade, and have added some key pieces on the defensive side of the ball, as well. Let’s take a look at some positional groups post-draft: