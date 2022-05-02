Falcons release LB James Vaughters

With the 2022 NFL Draft now officially over teams around the league, including the Atlanta Falcons, are looking to make moves and free up some money. We already witnessed a move earlier in the day on Monday, as the Falcons parted ways with running back Mike Davis which saves the team $2.5 million. That money will go towards signing their draft class and possibly future free agent signings.

Another move was made on Monday afternoon, as the team released linebacker James Vaughters, who played in 10 games for the Falcons in 2021.

Vaughters joined the Falcons during the 2021 season, being signed to their practice squad on September 3. Vaughters went on to play in 10 games for the Falcons, recording a forced fumble, one sack, and eight combined tackles and sometimes looking their most capable edge rusher. With the team adding Lorenzo Carter in free agency and both Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone in the draft, plus the presence of second-year pro Adetokunbo Ogundeji, it seems the Falcons felt they could move forward without Vaughters.

With the release of Vaughters, the move saves the team $965k in cap space to be used elsewhere. This is likely not the last move we’ll see in the coming days.

We wish James Vaughters well wherever he lands.