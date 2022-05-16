Falcons announce three signings, including veteran WR Geronimo Allison

The Falcons just held their rookie minicamp over the weekend, and in many ways the headliner was Desmond Ridder, who looked good and ready to take command of the offense in that very limited snapshot. It turns out that a few tryout players caught the attention of the coaching staff, as well.

Per the team, veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison and undrafted tryout defensive back Tre Webb and fellow UDFA roster hopeful Tucker Fisk have been signed to the roster. In corresponding moves, the team released wide receiver Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Helm, and defensive back Luther Kirk.

Roster moves



We have signed Geronimo Allison, Tucker Fisk and Tre Webb and released Chad Hansen, Daniel Helm and Luther Kirk. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 16, 2022

We’ll start with Allison. The 28-year-old was a productive reserve in Green Bay from 2016 to 2019, amassing 89 grabs for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns over that four year span. Unsurprisingly, he’s a 6’3” receiver capable of picking up yards after the catch, and also has quite a bit of experience playing special teams. He’ll hope to revive his career after spending most of last year on Detroit’s practice squad, and will join a suddenly crowded Falcons depth chart in search of a spot. Given how open the competition would seem to be behind Drake London and (likely) Bryan Edwards, I wouldn’t bet against him.

Webb announced his signing yesterday on his Twitter account, so we’ve talked a little bit about him. He’s a versatile defensive back with a lot of college experience at safety, a willingness to chip on special teams, and intriguing size and coverage ability. He’s at least someone to watch for a practice squad.

Fisk is a former Stanford tight end and defensive end who is listed at 6’4” and 287 pounds, and while the release of Daniel Helm would seem to suggest Fisk is coming aboard as a tight end, the fact that he has extensive experience on both sides of the ball and quality physicality means we don’t quite know what the team’s plans are for him. He’ll be fun to watch this summer if he sticks around.

Hansen was a reserve/futures signing this offseason, but lost out on a spot as the Falcons made a flurry of signings for the receiver position. Helm joined up as a blocking tight end option, but with the team drafting John FitzPatrick and signing Anthony Firkser, he and Ryan Becker have been released as the depth chart clarifies a bit heading into minicamp and OTAs. Finally, Kirk has been around since last season and was also a reserve/futures signing, and he’ll land in a new spot to make room for Webb. We wish all of these players well.