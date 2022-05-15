Tre Webb signs with Falcons after trying out in rookie minicamp

When our own Evan Birchfield interviewed undrafted free agent Tre Webb, he spoke about his versatility and work ethic. Webb was hoping those attributes would help him earn a roster spot, given that he was invited to Atlanta’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Here’s what he had to say, in case you missed the interview:

They’re getting the most hard-working, down-to-earth guy. Someone who is willing to play any position and help the team win. Any special teams position, a guy that’s extremely versatile. I can play strong safety, free safety, big nickel—cover the slot. I can cover tight ends, I love covering tight ends. I feel like, the Falcons’ fans and dirty bird nation is getting a guys who can do everything. I’m like a Swiss army knife.

Webb will get a chance to show the coaching staff that he can be that Swiss army knife for this Dean Pees defense, as he announced on Twitter that he’s signed with the Falcons following rookie minicamp. We’re just waiting for the team to confirm the signing.

Webb offers experience as a cornerback and safety, and that versatility should help him as he competes for a roster spot. The 49ers, Seahawks, Vikings, and other teams were reportedly interested in Webb in the run-up to the draft, and while he went undrafted, it’s not hard to understand why a player who is gung-ho about handling whatever a coaching staff throws at him and has quality size and coverage skills might be in demand. The Falcons have a crowded defensive backfield, but Webb should push hard for at least a practice squad spot this summer.

Webb also will be one of two 2022 rookies from Montana State on the roster, joining teammate and hyper-athletic linebacker Troy Andersen. Please give him a warm welcome to Atlanta, and we’ll hope he can turn the opportunity into great things with the Falcons.