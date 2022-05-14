Falcons weekend trivia: What non-quarterback has the most career passing attempts for Atlanta?

There’s plenty to come for the Atlanta Falcons, from minicamp to OTAs to training camp, but this is one of the quieter stretches of the calendar. The schedule is out, rookie minicamp is brief, and training camp is still months away.

This makes it an excellent time to revive our Falcons trivia series, where we go digging for fun and perhaps obscure moments, statistics, and other knowledge from the annals of team history. We’re helped on this journey for today by Pro Football Reference,

Today’s question is this: Which non-quarterback has the most passing attempts and passing yardage in franchise history?

It’s not the legendary Mohamed Sanu, as you might initially suspect, though he does own the franchise record for touchdown passes by a non-quarterback. The player in question is 42nd in career attempts for the team, tied with a pair of actual quarterbacks in Dominique Davis and Sean Renfree, and has 64 passing yards and an interception to his name. While he did not play on offense regularly, he still found a way to contribute as a passer during his four seasons with the team way back in the early 2000s.

Who is the player?