Falcons net just one primetime game in Week 10 against the Panthers

The Falcons haven’t exactly been primetime fixtures of late. Their lone nationally televised game in primetime last year was against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, and I really would prefer not to talk about that one again, thank you very much.

Once again in 2022, the Falcons have one single primetime game, and it is once again on Thursday Night Football. This time, they’ll travel to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 10.

Divisional games are always wild and sometimes even a good time, and this matchup will pair two teams looking to find their footing in the NFC South. Atlanta’s re-tooled its roster on the fly heading into 2022 and will be facing the Panthers with a new quarterback under center for the first time since 2008, and will have already hosted Carolina by the time this matchup kicks off. The Panthers, meanwhile, are trying to prove that they’re a team on the rise at least in Matt Rhule’s third season, because otherwise it’s also likely to be his last season.

If the Falcons impress a bit this year, chances are they’ll be getting more national attention heading into an offseason where they can spend big, which may translate to more primtime games in 2022. For now, we’ll settle for this Thursday night matchup against the Panthers, and may Atlanta win it.