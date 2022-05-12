Falcons announce rookie minicamp roster

With the 2022 NFL Draft and the majority of free agency behind us, the next stop on the offseason calendar is rookie minicamp. The first on-field work for the 2022 iteration of the Atlanta Falcons, rookie minicamp is generally attended by all rookie additions to the roster (both drafted and UDFA) along with a long list of tryout players. In recent years, rookie minicamp has been expanded to allow veteran tryouts along with specific veterans on the roster.

With Falcons rookie minicamp starting very soon—it runs May 13-15—we’ve finally been provided with the full roster, courtesy of the team.

In terms of the drafted rookies and UDFAs, there aren’t any surprises. Those come later on, where we see some reported signings (OL Dare Rosenthal, for example) officially appear as minicamp tryouts. There are also a few notable veterans on the tryout list, like former Packers WR Geronimo Allison and C/G Evan Boehm—a former fourth-round pick and five-year veteran. Read on for the full list of players who will be attending Atlanta’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Drafted rookies (8)

WR Drake London, USC

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

EDGE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU

OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia

TE John FitzPatrick, Georgia

UDFA signings (13)

WR/KR Jared Bernhardt, Ferris State

WR Stanley Berryhill, Arizona

WR Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut

EDGE Kuony Deng, Cal

CB Matt Hankins, Iowa

S Brad Hawkins, Michigan

DT Timothy Horne, Kansas State

DT Bryce Rogers, UC-Davis

DT Derrick Tangelo, Penn State

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

P Seth Vernon, Portland State

OL Tyler Vrabel, Boston College

OL Leroy Watson, UTSA

Minicamp tryouts (26)

Veterans are marked with a *.

WR Josh Ali, Kentucky

WR Geronimo Allison*, Illinois

WR Lio Gallimore, Valdosta State

OL Ja’Chai Baker, South Alabama

OL Evan Boehm*, Missouri

OL Adam Coon*, Michigan

OL Ryan Johnson, Georgia Tech

OL Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

OL Tyler Witt, Purdue

TE Jibri Blount*, North Carolina Central

TE Tucker Fisk, Stanford

DB Tre Bugg III, Air Force

DB Austin Evans, Northern Iowa

DB Zafir Kelly, South Carolina State

DB Jahron McPherson, Kansas State

DB Tre Webb, Montana State

DB Daniel Wright, Alabama

DT Doug Costin*, Miami (OH)

DT Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

DT Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

QB Anthony Gordon*, Washington State

LB Devon Moore, Winona State

LB Chinedu Ogbonna, Southeastern Louisiana

EDGE Tristan Nichols, Nevada

EDGE Samuel Wright, Princeton

RB Marcus Williams, Louisiana Tech

Rostered veterans (6)

CB Dee Alford, Tusculum

RB Caleb Huntley, Ball State

TE Brayden Lenius, Washington

TE John Raine, Northwestern

LS Liam McCullough, Ohio State

OL Ryan Neuzil, Appalachian State

Now that you’ve seen the list, are there any players you’re excited to see on the field for the first time?