Falcons announce rookie minicamp roster

With the 2022 NFL Draft and the majority of free agency behind us, the next stop on the offseason calendar is rookie minicamp. The first on-field work for the 2022 iteration of the Atlanta Falcons, rookie minicamp is generally attended by all rookie additions to the roster (both drafted and UDFA) along with a long list of tryout players. In recent years, rookie minicamp has been expanded to allow veteran tryouts along with specific veterans on the roster.
With Falcons rookie minicamp starting very soon—it runs May 13-15—we’ve finally been provided with the full roster, courtesy of the team.
Our rookie minicamp roster is set. https://t.co/Q9KbQJ3g7Q— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2022
In terms of the drafted rookies and UDFAs, there aren’t any surprises. Those come later on, where we see some reported signings (OL Dare Rosenthal, for example) officially appear as minicamp tryouts. There are also a few notable veterans on the tryout list, like former Packers WR Geronimo Allison and C/G Evan Boehm—a former fourth-round pick and five-year veteran. Read on for the full list of players who will be attending Atlanta’s rookie minicamp this weekend.
Drafted rookies (8)
WR Drake London, USC
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
LB Troy Andersen, Montana State
QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
EDGE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU
OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia
TE John FitzPatrick, Georgia
UDFA signings (13)
WR/KR Jared Bernhardt, Ferris State
WR Stanley Berryhill, Arizona
WR Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut
EDGE Kuony Deng, Cal
CB Matt Hankins, Iowa
S Brad Hawkins, Michigan
DT Timothy Horne, Kansas State
DT Bryce Rogers, UC-Davis
DT Derrick Tangelo, Penn State
LB Nate Landman, Colorado
P Seth Vernon, Portland State
OL Tyler Vrabel, Boston College
OL Leroy Watson, UTSA
Minicamp tryouts (26)
Veterans are marked with a *.
WR Josh Ali, Kentucky
WR Geronimo Allison*, Illinois
WR Lio Gallimore, Valdosta State
OL Ja’Chai Baker, South Alabama
OL Evan Boehm*, Missouri
OL Adam Coon*, Michigan
OL Ryan Johnson, Georgia Tech
OL Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky
OL Tyler Witt, Purdue
TE Jibri Blount*, North Carolina Central
TE Tucker Fisk, Stanford
DB Tre Bugg III, Air Force
DB Austin Evans, Northern Iowa
DB Zafir Kelly, South Carolina State
DB Jahron McPherson, Kansas State
DB Tre Webb, Montana State
DB Daniel Wright, Alabama
DT Doug Costin*, Miami (OH)
DT Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
DT Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
QB Anthony Gordon*, Washington State
LB Devon Moore, Winona State
LB Chinedu Ogbonna, Southeastern Louisiana
EDGE Tristan Nichols, Nevada
EDGE Samuel Wright, Princeton
RB Marcus Williams, Louisiana Tech
Rostered veterans (6)
CB Dee Alford, Tusculum
RB Caleb Huntley, Ball State
TE Brayden Lenius, Washington
TE John Raine, Northwestern
LS Liam McCullough, Ohio State
OL Ryan Neuzil, Appalachian State
Now that you’ve seen the list, are there any players you’re excited to see on the field for the first time?
