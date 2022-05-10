Falcons 2022 schedule release tracker

The 2022 is officially behind us and the 2022 NFL season is just up the road. The 2022 NFL schedule, along with the schedule of our beloved Atlanta Falcons, will officially be revealed on Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The reason for the schedule tracker is because things usually leak way before the official release, as we’ve witnessed in years past, and you may not want to wait until Thursday night to know when the Falcons are playing this fall. Here at The Falcoholic, we have put together a schedule tracker for your convenience.

2022 Opponents

Falcons 2022 Home Opponents: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears

Falcons 2022 Away Opponents: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders

Make sure to refresh your page as we will update the tracker with every credible leak.

2022 Schedule Tracker

