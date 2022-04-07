Falcons announce jersey numbers for new additions

The offseason is well underway, as we inch closer to the 2022 NFL Draft. Before we get there though, since last month, free agents have been signing with teams around the league. There’s been several new players added to the Atlanta Falcons, including linebacker Lorenzo Carter and wide receiver Auden Tate.

We knew on Wednesday what the newest players’ jersey numbers would be, but the Falcons made it official on Thursday via their Twitter.

Jersey numbers for the newest Falcons: A thread ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BVeNKkCpp5 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 7, 2022

If you don’t feel like clicking the link, here’s the newest additions to the Falcons and their currently selected jersey numbers.

QB Marcus Mariota - 1

RB Damien Williams - 6

LB Lorenzo Carter - 9

WR KhaDarel Hodge - 12

WR Auden Tate - 19

FS Dean Marlowe - 21

CB Cornell Armstrong - 25

CB Casey Hayward - 29

CB Teez Tabor - 30

LS Beau Brinkley - 44

OT Elijah Wilkinson - 79

TE Brayden Lenius - 86

Before you rush out to purchase one of the jerseys listed above, it’s worth noting that things can change between now and the regular season. For example, Tabor has selected No. 30 but that number is also shared by running back Qadree Ollison who was recently re-signed to the team. You may also notice the most recent signings of lineman Germain Ifedi and linebacker Rashaan Evans unlisted, that’s because as of now their numbers have not been selected.