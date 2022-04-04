Falcons 2022 NFL Draft interest tracker

We’re a little late kicking this off this year, but I’ve seen plenty of people clamoring for a tracker that gives updates on which draft-eligible prospects the Falcons are visiting with, have visited with, or have otherwise reportedly shown significant interest in. This will hopefully provide that from now right up until the draft.

As always, remember that a visit, interview or even reported extra time with a prospect at a college pro day is not an indication that the Falcons plan to draft that player. It just indicates a level of interest that’s worth jotting down ahead of the draft, which is hurtling toward us with welcome speed.

If you’re looking to see which pro days the Falcons have been present at, check out the AtlantaFalcons.com tracker, which is extremely thorough.

If you see anyone I missed on this list, add that player and the source of the report in the comments!

Top 30 visits

DE Sam Williams, Ole Miss (Daniel Flick, ATB Network)

DB Jaylon Jones, Mississippi (Aaron Wilson, PFN)

Upcoming local pro day

EDGE Charles Wiley (Kevin Knight, The Falcoholic)

Pro days

Players on this list have reported strong interest from the team, not just pro day attendance.

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss (D. Orlando Ledbetter, AJC)

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (D. Orlando Ledbetter, AJC)

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (Jim Nagy, Senior Bowl Director)

RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati (Daniel Flick, ATB Network)

RB Tyler Allegier, BYU (Brice Larson, ESPN 960)

WR Tyshaun James, Connecticut (Sourced by The Falcoholic)

EDGE David Anileh, Houston (Aaron Wilson, PFN)

Combine

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (Kris Rhim, AtlantaFalcons.com)

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State (Kris Rhim, AtlantaFalcons.com)

RB Zamir White, Georgia (Tori McElhaney, AtlantaFalcons.com)

RB James Cook, Georgia (Walter Football)

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State (Dan Parr, NFL.com)

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas (Ryan McDowell, DL Football)

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama (Thor Nystrom, NBC Sports Edge)

OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia (D. Orlando Ledbetter, AJC)

EDGE Drake Jackson, USC (Gabe Burns, AJC)

EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota (Gabe Burns, AJC)

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia (Justin Felder, FOX5)

S Yusuf Corker, Kentucky (Walter Football)

Senior Bowl

QB Malik Willis, Liberty (D. Orlando Ledbetter, AJC)

RB Dameon Pierce, Florida (Charlie Campbell, Walter Football)

WR Drake London, USC (Gabe Burns, AJC)

OL Alec Lindstrom, Boston Colllege (Gabe Burns, AJC)

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (D. Orlando Ledbetter, AJC)

Non-specified visits (virtual, etc.)/reported interest

WR Jake Herslow, Houston (Aaron Wilson, PFN)

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming (Justin Melo, The Draft Network)