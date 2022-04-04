Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Apr. 4

We’ve officially entered draft month, so the news and rumors and mocks will be coming at a quickening pace. Read on for Monday’s edition of Falcoholinks.

Scouting reports

As mentioned above, things are getting very draft-centric here at The Falcoholic as we prepare for the offseason’s biggest event. Since the Matt Ryan trade, most previous predictions for what may happen at the 2022 NFL Draft have gone out the window — everything is truly on the table as the Falcons begin their long-anticipated rebuild. As such, we’re casting a wide net scouting report-wise, because the Falcons basically need ... everything.

Falcons sign wide receiver Damiere Byrd

Desperately in need of wide receivers — a situation that shouldn’t have you in freakout mode quite yet — the Falcons made a move last week to address their lack of playmakers by signing speedy wideout Damiere Byrd. Byrd joins the Falcons on a one-year deal after previous stints with the Bears, Cardinals, and Panthers.

Safety Dean Marlowe signed

Addressing the other side of the ball, Atlanta brought in safety Dean Marlowe on a one-year contract. Marlowe started nine games for the Lions in 2021.

Which rook will make the leap?

The Falcons are going to be heavily reliant on their 2021 draft class as they begin the process of overhauling the team. Kyle Pitts is clearly going to be a focal point of the offense, but which other 2021 draftees are poised to make the leap in 2022?