Initial draft grades for the 2022 Falcons class

Draft grades can sting or they can thrill you, but they certainly aren’t a reliable metric for what your team did. We just saw the Falcons assemble an eight man class that I think is generally pretty well-liked, so the real purpose of looking at outside grades is removing any homerism and/or earned cynicism from the mix.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of snap grades from a few outlets who have published theirs. Generally speaking, folks are bullish on this draft class, as you’d expect given the praise we saw for the picks as they were made.

The Falcons receiving corps badly needed an infusion of talent, and London should provide a nice boost. A lot has been made about his ability to separate because of how much of his production came in contested-catch situations (FBS-high 17 contested catches in 2021). But that’s not all he brings to the table — he can create separation underneath, and he was productive after the catch for the Trojans. His 22 missed tackles forced after the catch last year — in just eight games before injury — is a top-five mark in this class.

I think Drake London will be a really good NFL player, and maybe the Falcons have the capabilities to use him right now. Both Marcus Mariota and Ridder are on-time throwers who succeed more regularly with a defined system. But London can reward quarterbacks who can buy themselves time, re-set and throw the deep ball, which Mariota and Ridder can both do. Ridder was especially impressive in finding more time within tight spaces. The Falcons’ offensive skill position set reminds me a bit of the middle years of Cam Newton’s time with the Patriots. Most of the weapons are taller with a larger catch radius and can dominate mismatches. Ebiketie has a heavy first punch and while his own momentum can be used against him sometimes, he is an example of the depth of this edge-rushing class.

The most interesting pick may have been Desmond Ridder, who fell to Atlanta as the draft quarterbacks plummeted down the board. Ridder will need time to diagnose NFL defenses, and he’s got some accuracy issues to clean up, but he’s got Good Alex Smith potential. The Falcons had needs everywhere, and did a pretty good job of plugging all those holes.