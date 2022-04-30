Falcons draft Georgia TE John FitzPatrick with No. 213

Barring a trade back into the draft, the Atlanta Falcons have made their final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft — tight end John FitzPatrick from the University of Georgia, going back to back with the Bulldogs picks to finish out their draft.

FitzPatrick is without a doubt a blocking tight end, but he’s very good at that specialty. As a receiver he recorded 83 total yards last season. This figures to be Atlanta’s replacement for the retired Lee Smith, who was the team’s blocking specialist at the tight end position in 2021.

At his size, FitzPatrick could end up being a sneaky option for some goal line packages and targets, though he only registered one receiving touchdown in college. He stands at a healthy 6’7 and 250 pounds and also profiles as a very strong run blocker, which will help in the red area in general. He received rave reviews from scouts for his demeanor and physicality.

The Falcons completed their odyssey of getting more physical by getting guys who profile as such with all of their offensive selections in this draft. FitzPatrick figures to slide into the TE3 role as a blocking specialist, behind Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser on the depth chart.