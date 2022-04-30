Falcons draft Georgia guard Justin Shaffer at No. 190

Following their selection of Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round, the Atlanta Falcons continued adding to their collection of physical offensive talent in this draft by selecting University of Georgia guard Justin Shaffer.

Shaffer was named a Second-Team All-SEC selection in 2021, playing in 15 games at left guard for the national champions in 2021. Shaffer has a large frame at 6’3 and 326 pounds. He allowed five sacks and 30 pressures in his collegiate career, starting on the interior of Georgia’s offensive line in each of the past two seasons.

Shaffer does a great job with using heavy hands to his advantage and is known for his mean streak. Despite his large frame, this is an athletic player who has some decent quickness making him versatile enough to play in multiple schemes.

He will need to work on not getting out-leveraged at the point of attack and keeping his balance (needs better footwork), but Shaffer certainly has the size and makeup to deal with some of the monster defensive tackles the NFL will throw at him.

Normally a sixth round pick would not be in any conversation to potentially start immediately, but with how bad Jalen Mayfield was for the Falcons in 2021, Shaffer could find himself in the advantageous position of having a legitimate opportunity to fight for a starting job in the NFL from Day 1. Give him a warm welcome to Atlanta.