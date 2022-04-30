Falcons draft BYU RB Tyler Allgeier at No. 151

After not having a fourth round draft selection originally, following the trade up to select Arnold Ebiketie, the Falcons made their first Day 3 selection in the fifth round, and it was running back Tyler Allgeier out of BYU.

Allgeier had 23 rushing touchdowns in 2021, which was tied for most in the FBS. In addition to those touchdowns, he also rushed for 1,601 total rushing yards on 276 carries. His most efficient year came in 2020, when he ran for 7.53 yards per carry on 150 attempts. His stats were there and he had over 1,100 yards after contact last season.

Allgeier is a big running back who forced 76 missed tackles on runs in 2021, which was sixth most in the FBS according to PFF. That’s something this team will like a lot.

This selection begs the question of whether or not Falcons will go with a full committee at the running back position moving forward, with Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Damien Williams and Qadree Ollison as the other RBs on the roster. Chances are regardless of how this shakes out, the rookie will have a major role.