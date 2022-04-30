2022 NFL Draft: Best players available for Falcons on Day 3

The first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft are in the books, and we have one more to go. Day three is still very important, as teams attempt to find late-round gems and steals that somehow fell through the cracks over the first several rounds.
To recap, the Falcons have drafted receiver Drake London, edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, linebacker Troy Andersen, quarterback Desmond Ridder and linebacker DeAngelo Malone. Looking ahead at the third day, here’s a list of the top available players.
Best Available:
- QB Sam Howell, UNC
- DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
- WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis
- CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
- OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
- CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
- RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
- DE Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
- RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
- RB Zamir White, Georgia
- TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
- LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska
- CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
These are only a few of the several remaining prospects awaiting their selection heading into the third day of the draft, but they are ones we may not have expected to be available. As of now, the Falcons have three remaining selections: one fifth rounder and two sixth rounders. So, the players above may not be available when the Falcons make the eighth selection in the fifth round.
Looking at their remaining needs, the Falcons could look to add to their offensive line and running back groups. Especially looking at guard, some notable names to keep an eye on are: Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Jamaree Salyer (Georgia) and Zach Tom (Wake Forest). If they look to add to the running back group later, some names to watch out for that aren’t mentioned above are: Ty Chandler (UNC), Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) and Pierre Strong Jr. (South Dakota State.)
Day three of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Saturday, April 30 at noon ET.
