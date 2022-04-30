2022 NFL Draft: Falcons undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is now complete. Many of those hoping to hear their name called over the last few days are likely disappointed, but the dream is not over. NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, will now begin to sign prospects who were overlooked in the draft process.

Good teams do a good job of building their rosters using undrafted free agents, and the Falcons have had past success with the likes of Brent Grimes, Brian Poole, and Terron Ward in the past. Some current Falcons who were undrafted free agents are wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, linebacker Dorian Etheridge and quarterback Feleipe Franks. The Falcons will search for others to add to their group, in the hopes that they may also make the roster, especially because they can always use more quality depth.

