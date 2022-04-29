Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder at No. 74

Desmond Ridder has been linked to the Falcons for a long time now. A heady passer with a well-rounded game, Ridder is now the next franchise quarterback for the Falcons, if everything goes well.

With pick No. 74, the Falcons picked the second quarterback taken in this class—that’s still kind of incredible to me—and it is indeed Ridder.

Breaking: Desmond Ridder to the #Falcons per source — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

The Falcons can always pivot to a top quarterback in next year’s class if Ridder doesn’t work out, but if I’m being totally honest with you, I think he’ll be terrific in Atlanta. He offers the mobility, accuracy, intelligence and strong mechanics necessary to be a very good quarterback in this league, and he’s going to land in a quarterback-friendly offense that’s going to hand him a pair of huge targets in Drake London and Kyle Pitts from day one. It may take time for this pick to pay off, but Ridder will be the starter by 2023, and he should be a good one.

Welcome Desmond Ridder to Atlanta, if you would, and get ready to see him under center sooner than later.