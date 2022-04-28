The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly here, and we’re excited to announce the official start time for our annual Atlanta Falcons Draft Party. It’ll once again be hosted on our YouTube channel, The Falcoholic Live, and our coverage kicks off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. We’ll also have shows on Day 2 (Friday at 7 PM ET) and Day 3 (Saturday at 12 PM ET) to take you through all seven rounds.

Join us for our unique brand of fan-friendly, Falcons-centric coverage as we bring in guests from all over the Falcons community. We’ll have plenty of draft Q&A, pick discussion, and of course, our takes on Atlanta’s selections at each and every pick.

Day 1 will be hosted by Kevin Knight and Adnan Ikic. Guests (tentatively) include:

Dave Choate (The Falcoholic himself)

Allen Strk (The Falcoholic)

Aaron Freeman (Locked On Falcons)

Tyler Forness (NBC Sports EDGE, Daily Norseman)

Falcons Draft Party 2022, Day 1 coverage (starts at 7:30 PM ET)

