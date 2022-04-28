Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL Draft tracker

It’s draft day! After a quiet offseason turned into a quagmire of controversy thanks to Calvin Ridley’s suspension, the attempt to trade for DeShaun Watson and actual trade of Matt Ryan, Atlanta gets a chance to make the most impactful additions of the spring tonight and over the next couple of days. For a team with needs everywhere on the roster, that opportunity is more than welcome.

Atlanta has nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, including five in the first three rounds, which is the kind of draft capital you can use to make a dent in a laundry lists of roster holes. This is also the second straight season where Atlanta will be picking in the top 10, giving them a shot at a game-changing talent, though of course we hope they wind up with more than one before all is said and done.

You can keep track of every pick right here with our tracker, which will be updated after each Atlanta selection, and you can check out the odds for the draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let's hope for a franchise-changing haul for our favorite football team, one that finally helps lift them out of the long stretch of mediocrity or worse that they've been stuck in.

Round 1, Pick 8: WR Drake London

