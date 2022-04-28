How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

It’s time, or very nearly time. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off, and the Atlanta Falcons have nine selections to use to try to improve a team in desperate need of major improvement. It’s an exciting time and we’ve waited a very long time to get here, so let’s enjoy it.

If you’re wondering how to watch the NFL Draft—or when it is, if you really haven’t been keeping up—we’ve got you covered with the information below. You’ll find dates and times, channels and streaming, and links out to some of our coverage, so keep this one open the next few days if you need the reminder.

Dates & times

The draft kicks off tonight, Thursday, April 28, beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and will feature the first round. Day two will bring rounds two and three and begins Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. EST. Things end on Saturday, April 30, with coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EST for what I can only describe as a very long day.

If you’re wondering when things will wrap up, the first two days of the draft are generally over a little before midnight, while 6-7 p.m. EST is a good bet for day three. The Falcons mercifully don’t have any seventh round picks, so we’ll be able to start breaking things down and wondering about undrafted free agents a little early.

Channel & streaming

You’ll be able to watch on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network, which will all be broadcasting the entire NFL Draft. It’s basically just down to who you want yapping about the draft on your screen while you watch, though if you don’t have cable you’ll obviously want to turn the channel to your local ABC affiliate.

The ESPN app and NFL Mobile app will also allow you to stream the draft live if you’re on a mobile device or, like me, you’re planning to stream the festivities from a console. fuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV should also all offer live streams if you have one of those.

