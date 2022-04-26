Falcons sign long snapper Liam McCullough

When a position is unsettled, competition is rarely a bad thing in the NFL. The Falcons had the luxury of one of the league’s best long snappers for a long while, but when they let Josh Harris go to the Chargers, there was suddenly a real vacancy at a position where reliability is everything.

They signed longtime Titan Beau Brinkley to compete for that job, but apparently they are not just going to hand the gig to him. We know that because free agent long snapper Liam McCullough has just announced he’s signing with the Falcons, as well.

Thank You, Lord, for this opportunity. Excited to be an Atlanta Falcon! #RISEUP pic.twitter.com/6z0S2VqyFR — Liam McCullough (@LiamMcCullough2) April 26, 2022

McCullough, 24, is a former Ohio State long snapper who has spent time with the Raiders and Steelers thus far in his NFL career. In 2020 and 2021, he was released before final cuts, and is still looking for his first regular season NFL snaps as a team’s long snapper. He’ll hope to find that landing spot in Atlanta, where he could be a long-term option for the team if he can beat out Brinkley and prove to be a reliable option for the Falcons. Barring any undrafted free agent additions—and it seems unlikely the Falcons will turn this into a three-man competition—it will likely come down to Brinkley and McCullough this summer.

Give him a warm welcome to the Falcons, and we’ll see how the first honest-to-goodness long snapper competition in more than a decade goes.