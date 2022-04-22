2022 NFL schedule release coming May 12

The offseason is moving right along, as we’re just a week away from the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday, it was announced that the NFL will officially release the schedule for the upcoming regular season on May 12 at 8pm ET. The 2021 schedule was released on the exact same date last year, so this may be a date to remember in the coming years.

The NFL also announced that the first Thursday Night Football game of the season will take place in Week 2 on Amazon and the opponents will be revealed during the first round of the upcoming draft. International games slated for the 2022 season will be announced on May 4, while “select games,” which are likely primetime matchups, will be revealed in the days leading up to the leagues full schedule reveal.

Mark your calendars



The 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on May 12th!



Below is a look at the Atlanta Falcons opponents for the 2022 regular season.

