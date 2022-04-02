Falcons announce 2022 offseason program dates

The new league year kicked off with a bang last month. There were numerous free agent signings and a multitude of jaw-dropping trades around the league. For the Falcons specifically, in case you missed it, receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely and will miss the 2022 season, while longtime quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. It was a busy start to a franchise-shifting offseason for the Falcons.

As we look forward, the Falcons announced the key dates for their upcoming offseason program.

First Day: April 19

OTA Session 1: May 24-26

OTA Session 2: June 1-3

OTA Session 3: June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

As you can see from above, the offseason program officially begins in earnest in just a few weeks. Of course, we still have free agent signings and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, which is being held from April 28-30 to look forward to as we inch our way closer to training camp.

OTAs, also known as organized team activities, are always a useful barometer of how some players offseason programs have progressed, even if they don’t tell us much else. Minicamp gives the Falcons and fans a closer look at the newest additions to the team, rookies and veterans alike.

Free agency isn’t over yet and the draft isn’t that far away, but these are dates to mark on your calendar for an early glimpse at what this team is going to look like in 2022.