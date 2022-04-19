Olamide Zaccheaus signs restricted free agent tender

The Falcons have signed three wide receivers since the start of free agency. They added size and upside with Auden Tate, speed and experience with Damiere Byrd, and special teams value with KhaDarel Hodge. Even with all those additions—and those yet to come in the draft—the Falcons will still need Olamide Zaccheaus.

The fourth-year veteran is coming off a career year where he managed 31 receptions, 406 yards, and 3 touchdowns while also chipping in on special teams. The Falcons tendered him with a right-of-first-refusal deal worth $2.433 million, and today, he reportedly signed the tender.

Falcons’ WR Olamide Zaccheaus has signed his tender, per @KatzBrosSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2022

Zaccheaus has the speed to be a problem for defenses, and was at times operating as the third receiver in the depleted Falcons’ offense in 2021. That speed—and the ability to operate as an effective short-to-intermediate target for Marcus Mariota—will make him a useful receiver regardless of how the depth chart shakes out in Atlanta. He’ll also be a fixture on Marquice Williams’ special teams units, given that he had several key special teams tackles last year and can fill in at both kick and punt returner in a pinch.

We’ll see what his 2022 role looks like, but it’s good to know for certain that OZ will be back in Atlanta this season.