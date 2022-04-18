Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, April 18

Two weeks from the 2022 NFL Draft. We’re a short stretch from seeing who the Falcons decide to take after Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s first full offseason in Atlanta. Read on for today’s Falcoholinks.

Tracking Kyler Murray

The Falcons already pushed their chips to the front of the table in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, so would they consider the same for Kyler Murray? Murray, publicly frustrated with his contract situation in Arizona, has suddenly become a name to watch on the trade market. The same group of suitors who struck out on Watson made PFN’s list of ‘obvious’ landing spots — including the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Falcons DT Ed Jasper passes away

Sad news over the weekend, as Atlanta Falcons alum Ed Jasper passed away at the age of 49. The Falcoholic extends our condolences to Jasper’s friends and family.

Building on defense

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees, not one to mince words, provided some keen insights on his expectation for the Atlanta Falcons' defense. Basically: Take ‘okay’ out of their vocabulary.

Falcons reportedly sign DT Vincent Taylor

Some more beef along the defensive line, as the Falcons have reportedly signed defensive tackle Vincent Taylor. Taylor, recently with the Houston Texans, started 40 games since 2017.

Moves to be made

The Falcons will likely need to make additional moves to get their rookie class under contract. Sound familiar? It’s the unenviable hand that GM Terry Fontenot was dealt. Cleaning up after the mess Thomas Dimitroff created takes time, and likely includes lots of bike shorts.

MOOOOOOCKS

It’s Mel Kiper Season, and he’s got a new two-round mock that has the Falcons taking arguably the best wide receiver in the draft.

We here at the Falcoholic did some mockin’ of our own, and our official selection in SB Nation’s mock draft is a promising edge defender out of Florida State.