Falcoholic Live’s second mock draft features a trade down and defensive emphasis

On last night’s episode of The Falcoholic Live, we conducted our second live Atlanta Falcons mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft season. Our draft committee this time consisted of myself, Dave Choate, Aaron Freeman, and Evan Birchfield. We entered the draft looking for a trade-down from 8, and did our best to conduct a “predictive” mock—aka, what we think the Falcons would do in this situation. You can also find our first live mock here, if you missed it.

If you have the time, watch the live mock for yourself at the link below. The mock starts around 20:50. It’s a great way to get our thoughts on a large number of prospects who might be available at each pick in the draft.

We did consider—and accept—a trade offer at the top of the draft. However, if you don’t have time to watch the live mock and just want the picks, here they are:

TRADE — Round 1, Pick 20: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Falcons trade pick 8 and pick 213 (6th) to the Steelers for pick 20, pick 52 (2nd), and a 2023 1st.

Falcons pull off an advantageous trade down, picking up ammunition for a potential QB move in 2023. Atlanta still gets an impact playmaker at 20 in Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt, one of the top interior defenders in the draft.

Round 2, Pick 43: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Atlanta lucks out, with dynamic Georgia LB Nakobe Dean falling into the second round. Dean immediately upgrades the LB corps, adding leadership, coverage, and high-level blitzing ability.

Round 2, Pick 52: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

More good luck, as a high-end developmental WR1 prospect falls to 52 in North Dakota State’s Christian Watson. One of the most electric athletes in the class, Watson can serve as a deep threat early on while he learns the finer points of the receiver position.

Round 2, Pick 58: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Another impact addition to the offense, Atlanta adds a workhorse RB1 with tremendous athleticism in Iowa State’s Breece Hall.

Round 3, Pick 74: EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss

The wait for EDGE ends here, and the Falcons get a quality contributor in Sam Williams. An explosive power rusher with good length, Williams can contribute as a 3-down player right away.

Round 3, Pick 82: EDGE Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Another addition at EDGE, Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto adds a dynamic speed rushing element along with upside in coverage and range against the run.

Round 4, Pick 114: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Terrific value at this point in the draft, the Falcons double-dip at receiver with Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce. A height/weight/speed prototype, Pierce profiles as a potential high-end WR2.

Round 5, Pick 151: DL Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

A prospect with Falcons connections from the Shrine Game, Iowa State’s Eyioma Uwazurike is a dominant run defender who can play 3-4 DE or 4-3 DT.

Round 6, Pick 190: P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

PUNT GOD. Best punter in the draft and in recent memory. Fills a need for the Falcons with a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

